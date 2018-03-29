AMM Welcomes More Control Over Land Use Policies

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

The President of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities is happy to see the provincial government is moving ahead with changes to the Planning Act. Legislation was introduced last week. Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says its will give municipalities more autonomy to make their own decisions.

"We're pleased to see that the Planning Act will be amended to give more flexibility to municipalities. Municipalities are orders of government that are capable and certainly want to see additional powers given to them when it comes to land use."

Goertzen says one good change in the new legislation stipulates that there would need to a minimum of 25 objectors to a land use change in order to force an independent hearing and review by the Manitoba Municipal Board. The city currently triggers that step even if only one person objects.

"To move to 25 rather than an arbitrary number that wasn't actually defined is very good. We obviously want to be efficient as municipalities, we want to reflect the public need in our municipalities and these changes will allow us to be more effective and efficient."

Goertzen adds the legislation would also enable municipal councils to grant variances on zoning bylaw requirements such as square footage, height and parking without holding additional public hearings. Again, he appreciates municipalities will get more of a say on these matters.

"Regulation has its place. But, also, regulation does need to be reviewed from time to time. That's what's happening with the Planning Act and they are seeing very clearly that municipalities are capable and are willing to take these responsibilities seriously and are able to be granted more flexibility and more clarity when it comes to dealing with land use issues."

It's anticipated the bill will be approved later this year.

