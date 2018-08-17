An Average Of Twenty Collisions A Year Involve Farm Equipment

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
With harvest underway, Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) wants Manitoba farmers and motorists to keep safety in mind.

Stress while driving may be heightened during this extremely busy period, as farm tasks need to be completed when the weather co-operates.

MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley wants both parties to be safe on the roads this harvest season.

"Motorists should be very patient when they're coming upon farm equipment, don't be in a hurry to pass. They have a right to be on the road, so as a motorist you need to be patient and only pass when it's safe to do so," said Smiley.

He adds farmers also need to take the proper precautions.

"The farmers certainly have a responsibility to ensure that our highways are also safe, that means well marked equipment... meaning headlights, red tail lamps, flashing amber warning lights, and if the situation warrants, a pilot vehicle."

Smiley noted on average there are about 20 collisions yearly in Manitoba involving agriculture equipment and passenger vehicles. "Fortunately not many injuries, but there have been fatalities in the past," he said.

Smiley was asked how some of these accidents occur.

"In some situations it involved a vehicle that literally rear-ended an unmarked, dark, farm equipment, in another situation a vehicle was attempting to pass farm equipment and got into a collision,"

A release by Manitoba Media Bulletin has several tips. They advise to keep others in mind and to be respectful, since slow-moving vehicles can cause frustration. Farmers are advised to ensure all lights are working and properly, and to be aware of height, length, weight restrictions, and permits that may be required.

