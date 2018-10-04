Many folks, young and old, found enjoyment in Wednesday's early season snowfall. The following is a gallery of photos taken around the region, submitted by Nina Teichroeb, Kim Driedger, Amanda Flores, Dennis Whitman, Kristine Neufeld, Julie, Alyssa Knelsen, Gloria Klassen Thiessen, Mary Wiebe, Kath Worms, Valley Ree, Jasmine Marie, Terry Wiebe, and Kelly Nault.
View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/local/an-early-blast-of-winter-in-pictures#sigProId54d504e677
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/local/an-early-blast-of-winter-in-pictures#sigProId54d504e677