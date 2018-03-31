An Honorary Title & Recognition May Return For Lawyers

The Manitoba government wants to bring back the Queens Counsel designation for lawyers.

The designation is an honourary title that recognizes lawyers who demonstrate exceptional merit.

The Pallister government has introduced new legislation that would reinstate the Queen’s Counsel (Q.C.) designation.

The former NDP government discontinued use of the term back in 2001 over concerns that the Q.C. process could be perceived as too partisan.

Altona area lawyer Loren Braul says it's always worthwhile to recognize excellence in the profession.

"It's worthwhile to highlight people who have excelled, but there are a variety of ways in which that is already being done," said Braul. "There are various rankings and ways to recognize top lawyers in their various fields and you'll see lawyers with those designations promote that on their websites, etc."

The Queen’s Counsel Act would allow the province to provide this honourary title to a lawyer, based on recommendations from the minister and an advisory council, which would include members of the public and the legal community.

"The designation has a long history and is still used in many provinces and federally and there's no reason not to have it, but at the end of the day it doesn't offer anything more and is simply another indication that this person is excelling in their field."

Practising and retired lawyers would be eligible to be recognized with the Q.C. designation.

The criteria that must be met to be eligible for the Queen's Counsel designation includes outstanding practice as a lawyer; demonstrated integrity, contributions to excellence in the profession, and a minimum of 10 years in practice.