Annual Pembina Valley Rendezvous Showed What Life was like 200 Years Ago

Every year, the Pembina Fur Council and local Game & Fish Associations put on the Pembina Valley Rendezvous on the third weekend of July. This year, the PV Rendezvous was held at the Stanley Park, south-west of Morden, starting on July 20th and ending on July 22nd.

Dennis Rex, the President of the Pembina Fur Council, said there were at least 500 people who showed up for the event over the course of the week end.

A highlight for Rex was seeing people participate in the different events like the shooting competitions.

"We had some young people trying for the first time," said Rex about the shooting competition. "I think they enjoyed themselves, some hit the target and some didn't."

Overall, Rex is glad to showcase what life was like in the 1800's Canada, with trapping and skinning demonstrations, and tents which were set up like they would be 200 years ago.

"There seemed to be quite a bit of interest in the trappers tent, with some of the ways things used to get done," said Rex.

Rex explained the Rendezvous had started about 22 years ago in Carman, moving to the Stanley Park after about three years and has been there ever since.

"All in all, I think we had a pretty good weekend."