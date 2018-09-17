Another Fun Weekend At The St. Jean ATV Derby

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

The population of St. Jean and area swelled on the weekend as hundreds of people participated in the community's annual ATV Derby.

The event draws an average of 1,200 machines and 1,500 participants each year who travel a 40 kilometre trail along the Red River.

The derby acts as a fundraiser for the community of St. Jean, providing financial assistance to local organizations and projects such as the St. Jean Fire Department, St. Jean Arena, and the Helping Our Kids Festival.

The event takes about 150 local volunteers to make it happen.

Photos provided by Mike Gilmore.

