Area Municipalities Not Expecting Excess Spring Moisture

Details
Morris River photo taken March 23, 2018

The RM of Montcalm, RM of Morris, and Town of Morris do not have concerns over flooding in their areas.

"There's no other major weather events, minimal, very minimal, that's what we've been told and we don't expect much at all this year," said RM of Montcalm reeve Derek Sabourin.

Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris agrees there hasn't been a need for council to worry about flooding.

"We have our plans in place in the event of excess water, we haven't triggered any of those plans because we haven't seen the need to, but we certainly will do that very rapidly... if required, but for the moment I think we're safe,"

In the Town of Morris, Mayor Gavin van der Linde said it's not an issue the town is expecting to have.

"During most of winter it's been pretty low precipitation, we've had a snow storm recently but nothing that's of concern, so we might experience some high water but we don't anticipate, with the current snow fall, that there'll be a flood."

Van der Linde noted it's still early in the spring season and he'll be keeping an eye on precipitation levels over the next month.

Login