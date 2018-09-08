Artists Celebrated In the Pembina Valley

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

29 individual artists from the surrounding area, including three new artists from Carman, and five gallery exhibitions are featured this year at the Pembina Valley Studio Tour.

The self-guided tour runs today till Sunday, covering an area east to Altona, West to La Riviere, and North to Carman.

Jessica Rachelle of Winkler will be participating in the tour for her first time and is excited to have more chances to showcase her process and work.

"I'm not necessarily around people when making the art. It's really cool to be able to invite people into the [creative] journey and the process and to get to share the pieces with them."

The medium Rachelle has on display is pottery and watercolours, which she has been working with for two years.

Consisting mostly of ceramic dinnerware, she explains it's a reflection of the connection between community and family, bringing people around the table.

She notes people who visit her studio will also have the chance to see her mother's work. Rachell says she grew up in an artistic family and it's great to be able to share the same passion with them.

For Morden artist George Fieber he hopes his glass work will inspire people to pick up the dying craft.

"[I've] probably taught between here and the North 250 people, it's depressing in a way because people don't continue on with it. I could probably count on one hand how many people are still doing glass."

StudioTour insertGeorge Fieber and one of his works.

Fieber has been working with glass for over 30 years, creating enchanting stained glass windows, glass crafts, and his uniquely designed snowshoes. He says working with glass is relaxing and seeing the finished product in the light the next day is always a pleasant experience.

An advocate of the studio tour Fiber explaining it's a great way to showcase artists in the region and a chance for them to share their talents.

Studio locations can be found in brochures available at Gallery in the Park, Altona, Winkler Arts & Culture Center, Thornview Grocery, Morden, and Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden and various other locations in the region.

