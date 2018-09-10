Artspan Continues Legacy Of Late Entrepreneur Art Paetkau

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

The creative vision and entrepreneurial spirit of Art Paetkau lives on through steel structure manufacturer, Artspan.

The local business, formerly EMSIPS, was purchased by the WGI Westman Group last year and renamed Artspan to acknowledge the late founder Arthur Paetkau, also known for Arty's Air Service.

Chad Thiessen, Director at Artspan Inc. in Winkler explains Paetkau developed the product in 2006, hoping to address the growing housing crisis in Northern Canada.

MP Candice Bergen recently took a tour at the facility and was surprised to learn Paetkau had a hand in inventing the fire-resistant steel panel product.

"I know that Art would be proud of the amazing work that Artspan is doing."

The panels are used in residential and industrial buildings, often in modular housing found in Northern Canada. The product was the fulfilment of Paetkau's dream of providing efficient homes to remote communities. The panelling also allows for innovative portable and expandable "teleshops".

"

There's a lot of innovation in this area," Thiessen says, adding many suppliers from outside the region comment on Winkler's industrial inventiveness."It's neat to be a part of it."

WGI Westman Inc based in Winnipeg has also invested in local companies like Meridian Manufacturing, Convey-All and Westman Steel.

artspan submittedThe structural insulated steel panel manufacturer is located in Winkler. Submitted photo.

