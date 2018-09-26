Police Seize Marijuana Plant And Search For Stolen Trees



A 72 year old man from Winnipeg faces several charges after being pulled over by Altona Police Tuesday.

The driver was operating an unregistered vehicle and did not have a valid drivers licence. While talking to the man the Altona Police officer noticed the strong smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a mature marijuana plant, some processed marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. He now faces several drug and traffic charges.

Police are reminding the public that it is still illegal to possess cannabis at this time.

Meanwhile, police are following up on an odd crime that was committed at the Altona cemetery. Only the holes remain where four young trees once stood

It appears thieves made off with some trees.

A complaint was filed this week with local police who were shown four holes where four young evergreen trees used to be.

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating the young sapplings.