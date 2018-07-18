As Hit-And-Runs Surge In Morden, Police Clear Up Misconceptions

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Morden Police saw a surge of hit-and-run incidents recently in area parking lots and streets.

Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak says while some try to escape without having to take responsibility, the law requires drivers to make every effort to contact the vehicles owner or leave your information behind.

If you are a victim of a hit-and-run, Neduzak says contact and report the incident to police as soon as possible.

"Driving away without making contact or leaving information behind is illegal," he says. Even if damage is not apparent, Neduzak says information between drivers must be exchanged.

Neduzak notes Morden Police saw five reports in the last two weeks alone.

Police received a report of a hit-and-run to a vehicle that occurred on June 29th while parked in the Co-op grocery store parking lot in Morden. The driver parked her 2011 grey Dodge Journey around 4:00 pm and returned to find damage on the rear passenger fender.

On July 3, police received a report of a hit-and-run to a vehicle that occurred this date while parked on North Railway Street in front of the Traveller’s Inn. The driver parked his 2014 blue Dodge Dart at 10:30 am and returned at 1:00 pm to find damage to the back bumper. On July 7, a vehicle was parked in the 200 block of 3rd Street overnight and in the morning, the owner noticed damage to the driver’s side passenger door. The vehicle damaged was a 2015 grey Chevrolet Malibu.

On July 9, another report of a hit-and-run at 75 Thornhill Street in Morden. The owner parked around 12:45 pm and returned at 4:00 pm to find damage to the passenger’s side back bumper. On July 13, a vehicle parked on North Railway Street in Morden was reported vandalized around 11:00 am this date. The vehicle appeared to have been keyed with damage to the front hood.

Finally, on July 14, a vehicle parked at the Morden Thrift Store was damaged this date around 4:10 pm. The owner returned from the store to find the headlights and hood scratched.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text TIPMAN plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

