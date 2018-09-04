Ash Park Upgrades For Town Of Altona

By the end of this week, Ash Park in Altona will have undergone some major upgrades. The toboggan slide received board and wood repairs

"We're been looking at Ash Park for a number of years, the area residents have asked for improvements," said Recreation Director Ron Epp.

The trail system was updated last year to give better access to the park.

"This year town council set some budget money aside, and then we had nice surprise - later on this year we got $10,000 dollars from Enbridge," said Epp, adding the town contributed about ten thousand dollars.

Some repairs were done to the toboggan slide, play pad, and swing set. Two of the swings are regular swings, and the third is a parent-child swing set. The play structure also underwent some repairs. In the future, Epp hopes to enhance the lighting at the park.

"There's always been some lighting there, so we're hoping to improve that at the play pad area," he said.

He was asked why Ash Park was made a priority.

"Everybody is familiar with the Altona Park in the northwest corner... Ash Park is more at the south end of town," he said.

Epp believes for a park at that is landlocked, it is still well used.