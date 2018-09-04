Ash Park Upgrades For Town Of Altona

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

By the end of this week, Ash Park in Altona will have undergone some major upgrades.ashpark slideThe toboggan slide received board and wood repairs

"We're been looking at Ash Park for a number of years, the area residents have asked for improvements," said Recreation Director Ron Epp.

The trail system was updated last year to give better access to the park.

"This year town council set some budget money aside, and then we had nice surprise - later on this year we got $10,000 dollars from Enbridge," said Epp, adding the town contributed about ten thousand dollars.

Some repairs were done to the toboggan slide, play pad, and swing set. Two of the swings are regular swings, and the third is a parent-child swing set. The play structure also underwent some repairs. In the future, Epp hopes to enhance the lighting at the park.

"There's always been some lighting there, so we're hoping to improve that at the play pad area," he said.

He was asked why Ash Park was made a priority.

"Everybody is familiar with the Altona Park in the northwest corner... Ash Park is more at the south end of town," he said.

Epp believes for a park at that is landlocked, it is still well used.

 

ashpark ball

 

 

More Local News

Local Contractor Wins Arena Expansion Bid

A local contractor has won the bid to oversee the Meridian Exhibition Centre construction. WBS Construction inked the contract Thursday with shovels expected in the ground as early as October. The…

Revenue Up At The Winkler Aquatic Centre

After a $600,000 renovation the Winkler Aquatic Centre saw a jump in swimmers and revenue this summer. While outdoor pools traditionally don't break even through admission, City Manager Barb Dyck…

Dealing With Financial Stress As A Student: You're Not Alone

September can be an opportunity for a fresh start as post-secondary students embark on another year of education. But it can also mean a trying and stressful time as they search for funds to pay…

Altona's Street Paving Plan Takes Big Funding Hit

One of Altona's priority street projects for this year will not be completed as planned. A concrete upgrade to 10th Avenue NW was budgeted for this year, but construction tenders came in too high, so…

Ash Park Upgrades For Town Of Altona

By the end of this week, Ash Park in Altona will have undergone some major upgrades.The toboggan slide received board and wood repairs "We're been looking at Ash Park for a number of years, the area…

STARS Response Time To Pembina Valley Improved

STARS has flown several missions into our region so far this year. Since January 1st, the air ambulance has responded to 475 calls across the province with four months left in the year. "In the…

Shingles Offer More Than Just A Roof Over Your Head

Shingles don't have to be restricted for just the roof. Old shingles can also be used for dust control on rural roads and, if necessary, for some roadworks on highways and residential roads. Mark…

Busy First Weeks For New Carman Splash Pad

Although the Carman Splash Pad has been open since the middle of July, a grand opening was held Thursday to celebrate the success of the project. RM Dufferin Reeve George Gray and Carman Deputy Mayor…

Flexibility Key to Balancing Civic and Personal Responsibilities

Is the large time commitment required of local politicians deterring young people with full-time jobs from running in municipal elections? That question is being asked more often as local councils…

MPI/RCMP Report Highly Successful Gravel Road Enforcement Project

Over the last several years Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) noticed increased incidents on gravel roads involving speeding, impaired driving, and other violations. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says MPI…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login