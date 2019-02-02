Assisted Living Facility For Morris, Very Preliminary

Officials with the town of Morris have been approached by a property developer interested in building an assisted living facility.

Mayor Scott Crick says the company was interested in knowing if a need for such a facility in town existed, and what that kind of housing would look like for the community.

"We have done two market surveys about assisted living in Morris. So, they are trying to understand what the need in the community might be and whether they can put together a package that would be enough incentive, and the right economics."

Crick says, while there is a clear need for assisted living space, there are some hurdles to overcome in trying to address the economic split involving the groups that want that kind of housing.

"We have a group that may be economically disadvantaged or doesn't have as much financial power, but they're probably the ones in greatest need of additional support services. Then you have the other demographic; people who have good financial resources and upon retirement are looking at a comfortable, modern place that offers a nice set of amenities."

Crick says trying to find a way to manage both of those within the same facility can be a real challenge.

The discussions on this concept are very preliminary at this point, and Crick says they'll have to wait and see where things go from here.