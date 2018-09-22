Assisted Living Project A Priority For Winkler Council Hopeful Don Cruickshank

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Category: Local News

For Don Cruickshank, running for city council is an answer to a calling.

"I really do believe God uses people to move into leadership to move society back to a place that reflects his glory," he explains. "I'm not shy about that... I felt this could be the Lord's leading tapping me on the shoulder."

If elected, Cruickshank is hoping to champion the Buhler Active Living Centre's assisted living floor. While the building has been open for two years, the second floor hasn't been occupied because of a lack of funding to staff the 24 assisted living units.

"It's [a] really neat place where you could have seniors stay in the community that otherwise would have to go elsewhere because they require a higher level of supportive care," he says. "It's amazing."

Cruickshank says the Youth Justice Committee is also a priority, helping first-time offenders find a way forward, "that respects and honours the victims, but also gives young people a better future without a criminal record."

Finally, he sets his sights on affordable housing, making sure the city continues to provide shelter for those who need it most, while also empowering people to move forward.

"Maybe they start in affordable housing, but they don't have to stay there, they can have a better life for themselves."

Overall, Cruickshank says Winkler is a place of opportunity, "Winkler is a place that takes risks on people because they see the value in people. We love that, and want to bring that to the next level."

