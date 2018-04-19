Award-Winning Math Teacher Says Building Relationships Key

Miami School's Wanda Stockford has won the prestigious Murray McPherson Award for outstanding contributions in mathematics education.

However, Stockford says accolades often make teachers uncomfortable, "I'm honoured, but at the same time I'm very humbled."

"No teacher is an island," she explains, adding she works with an excellent teaching and administrative staff. "They were a huge part of my growth as a professional as well."

After nearly 34 years, Stockford says it's important for teachers to take joy in the day-to-day routine.

"I've always had this philosophy... if my students viewed me as hard-working, as someone who is striving to improve and a life-long learner, then some of those off days are easily forgiven."

In the end, she says students need to find their own passion in life, "when it matters to them, they will be the best version of themselves they can be, that's the thing I need to remember."

It then becomes the teacher's most pressing priority to build relationships, rather than simply focus on curricular outcomes.

"It's not all about content," she says. "It's about what you choose to model for them... being a good citizen and giving back to community."

The Murray McPherson Award recognizes her work in curriculum development, outstanding classroom teaching and exemplary leadership.

"Her commitment to students and education is evident each time you step into her classroom," Prairie Rose School Division representatives said in a release. "Her long lasting impact follows her students, as they become citizens, members of the work force and leaders. Mrs. Wanda Stockford’s passion for learning and attitude exemplify what it means to be a Marlin; we could not be more proud."