Awards Showcase Winkler's Commitment To Innovation, People And Community Focus

Details
Winkler's business community celebrated it's best and brightest at the 2018 P.W Enns Business Awards Thursday night. The recurring theme was investing in people, technology and the community.

The Winkler Veterinary Clinic is a testament to the fruit of those investments, taking home the prestigious Business Excellence Award.

Dr. Jacqueline Enns notes they've adapted to culture's changing feelings towards animals, from pets to members of the family, and evolving their healthcare services to match. She notes they're continually adding new procedures in response to client needs. The clinic offers surgery services, dental, x-ray, and ultrasound, as well as a state-of-the-art lab to process blood work.

gala vetThe Winkler Veterinary Clinic staff

The local specialty coffee roaster, Other Brother Roasters was recognized for their award-winning customer service. Owner Erin Plett says their care extends from the ethically sourced beans to the customer and the end product.

Heat Innovations Inc. was awarded the Business Builder Award."I can't think of a better community to do business in," Operations Manager Colton Wall says.

Winkler Day Care Centre won the Not For Profit Award, "It's reassuring to know we're providing a crucial service to the community," Director Lenora Fassett says.

gala day careThe Winkler Day Care Centre staff

Central Station Community Centre earned the Community Builder Award. Executive Director Bev Wiebe says their mission is to provide dignity, respect and hope to the people they serve, "thank you for allowing us to be a part of your life journey."

This year guest speaker and Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser addressed those gathered in at the Bergthaler Church in Winkler Thursday evening.

Considered one of the greatest hockey players in the world, with four gold medals and one silver to her name, she shared on the impact of the Humboldt tragedy. The connections to the Humboldt hockey community runs deep for the Saskatchewan native. She notes the bus crash revealed the closeknit worldwide hockey family, "hockey is our game, there is one degree of separation."

gala speakerHayley Wickenheiser

In the last number of weeks Wickenheiser says she's seen the best of humanity, "that's what hockey does, it brings us together."

The awards were presented by the Winkler and District Chamber of Commerce during the annual gala.

"The growth, the contributions, and community support are evident in all of the winners," Chamber Executive Director Tanya Chateauneuf says. "We see the innovation, the businesses really looking to grow and provide better products and services to our community."

gala other brothersOther Brother Roasters

gala central stationCentral Station staff

gala heatHeat Innovations Inc

