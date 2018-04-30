Back Forty Rocks The 70s (VIDEO)

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Details
It was a full house in support of The Back Forty Festival this weekend at the annual 70s Show fundraiser.

"This is the best show that we've put on and they just seem to be getting better and better," Back Forty Chair Janessa Kehler says. "I'm just so thrilled and so thankful with the community involvement that we have."

Paying tribute to music from four decades ago was the theme of the night in Morden and the evening featured musicians of every age and every style

Kehler says she was blown away by the support, which was evident by the crowd that came out for Saturday's nearly sold-out show.

"This is why we do it... we want there to be music available and bring that to the community, and the people that come out to the shows."

