Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Details
Category: Local News

Back to the Bible's mission to spread solid biblical teaching across Canada is heavily supported by donors in the Pembina Valley.

In fact, Southern Manitoba donations represent 40 percent of their annual budget.

"We've been blessed," Andy West with Back to the Bible Canada explains.

Their programming has been broadcast via radio for the past 60 years, reaching 35 million listeners every day in Canada "the power of radio is still one of the greatest mediums of communication," he says.

The Bible media ministry is led by Dr. John Neufeld and his vision to reach Canadians from coast-to-coast. "I have a dream," Neufeld says. "One day soon, it will be impossible to live in Canada without having to decide what to do with Jesus."

Comedy has also become a vital part of their radio format, partnering with speaker Phil Callaway, "that's where the connection starts," for many listeners, West says. "And then they start to explore Christianity."

Over the years, West adds they've regularly heard stories of lives changed after listeners catch one of their radio programs.

"We've had people tell us they had never understood Scripture until it's been presented in the way Dr. John does it," West says. "We hear these stories quite often, it's a very neat way the Lord is working."

Voice of Back to the Bible, Dr. John Neufeld, will be in Winkler June 15, along with comedian Phil Callaway for their annual golf tournament fundraiser.

More Local News

Back To The Bible Finds Huge Support In Pembina Valley

Back to the Bible's mission to spread solid biblical teaching across Canada is heavily supported by donors in the Pembina Valley. In fact, Southern Manitoba donations represent 40 percent of their…

Bathing Improvements Reducing Anxiety, Need For Medication For Salem Residents

The benefits of a recent project at Salem Home in Winkler is already being noticed. Upgrades have taken place in each of the homes five bathing rooms. Improvements include new anti-slip flooring in…

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Winkler Still Wrestling With Marijuana Retail Decision

The City of Winkler continues to grapple with the issue of allowing marijuana retail sales in the community. The newly formed Cannabis Stakeholder Committee, a cross-section of Winkler residents…

Collision Near Gretna Sends One To Hospital

A 46 year old Gretna woman was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a two vehicle collision Thursday evening. RCMP responded to the scene around 6:20 p.m. near the corner of Highway 30 and PR…

The Geese Are Back

Spring arrived last week, but the first geese were seen at Oak Hammock Marsh about three weeks ago on March 3 at 4:30 p.m. and there have also been several spotted at the Mennonite Heritage Village…

An Honorary Title & Recognition May Return For Lawyers

The Manitoba government wants to bring back the Queens Counsel designation for lawyers. The designation is an honourary title that recognizes lawyers who demonstrate exceptional merit. The Pallister…
Morris River photo taken March 23, 2018

Area Municipalities Not Expecting Excess Spring Moisture

The RM of Montcalm, RM of Morris, and Town of Morris do not have concerns over flooding in their areas. "There's no other major weather events, minimal, very minimal, that's what we've been told and…

Unique Fundraiser Supports Upcoming Communities In Bloom Conference in Morris

Municipal Waste Management (MWM) Environmental is helping the Town Of Morris' host the upcoming Manitoba Communities In Boom Conference this Fall through a a unique financial contribution. The…

Spring Road Restrictions Coming Into Effect

With the spring thaw cycle in full effect, the RM of Stanley will be implementing weight restrictions for certain roadways within the Municipality. The restrictions begin April 3rd and can run as…

Winkler Volunteer Recognized By Premier For "Filling A Need"

A Winkler resident is being honoured by Manitoba's Premier for her volunteer spirit. Kathy Hildebrand will be recognized for her generosity and volunteerism at the 35th Annual Volunteer Manitoba…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

01
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

01 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





02
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

02 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

03 April 2018 1:00 pm

Swan Lake First Nation





03
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

03 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Retirement, Farm Succession, Estate Planning Seminar

03 April 2018 - 04 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





04
Apr
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

04 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





04
Apr
2018
Gardening in MB

04 April 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





Login