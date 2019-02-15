This Valentine's Day Buhler Active Living Centre spread the love, approaching Katie Cares to be the recipient of their February fundraiser.

The evening filled with delightful food and music by harpist Willie Enns was a resounding success says BALC Executive Director Mike Chute, and before the event even began only 25 tickets remained, with $23 of the admission going to Katie Cares.

For their second fundraiser Chute says they wanted to support something different.

"Last year we supported a spina bifida group and this year we wanted to select a local charity or a local group that has an impact on our community, so we decided on Katie Cares."

Katie Cares' Ruth Reimer was overwhelmed when BALC approached her. "This was so awesome; I can't say it enough how much we appreciate the support and the outpouring of help."

During the banquet Reimer shared the mission of Katie Cares and Katie's Cottage, hoping to bring more awareness to the non-profit and the work they do within the community.

Totals are still being calculated.