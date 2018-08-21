Banned From Restaurant, Local Man Arrested After Weekend Assault

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A 29-year-old male, banned from Tim Hortons in Morden, was arrested for assault after an incident at the restaurant this weekend.

Around 2:00 AM, on August 18, an off-duty police officer arrested the individual at the Tim Hortons in Morden after the 29-year-old male attended the restaurant intoxicated and started creating a disturbance inside. Witnesses indicate that the accused hit another individual in the face over a disagreement and a civilian stepped in to help.

The male was intoxicated and was arrested for assault however, the victim did not wish to proceed with charges. The male was lodged in cells overnight and released in the morning when sober.

It was determined that the male was currently on an order banning him from attending Tim Hortons both in Winkler and Morden for a period of a year, due to a similar incident. As a result, the male was issued a ticket under the Petty Trespass Act for Trespass on Private Property. The offence carries a fine of $113.00.

Police dealt with another disturbance at a Morden business over the weekend, resulting in a 22-year-old man from La Broquerie facing charges after punching a victim in Morden.

On August 19, Morden Police were monitoring a crowd in the parking lot of Rock's Bar & Grill when one individual was seen running towards the group and punching a man in the back of the head before fleeing.

The suspect was pursued and caught by a civilian a short distance away and apprehended by police. The suspect was arrested for assault, and explained he had become upset after in incident inside the bar.

Police say the victim received a cut to his forehead when he fell to the pavement after being struck, but declined medical attention and did not press charges. Morden Police Service is continuing their investigation and will be charging the La Broquerie man with becoming disorderly near a licensed premise.

