Cattle Producer Brings CFB into the Auction Ring

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Across Canada the Canadian Foodgrains Bank partners with local grain farmers to raise funds for their many projects around the globe. 

However, cattle producers, Nancy Howatt and her family, are getting involved by selling a feeder calf at the October 22nd cattle sale at the Killarney Auction Mart with all proceeds going to the CFB. The Howatt's own a beef cow/calf operation just 6 miles south of Manitou.

Howatt has been working with Auctioneer, Allan Munroe, to raise awareness of both her calf sale and the Foodgrains Bank outreach. Knowing that the Federal Government will be matching the sale price 4 to 1 is added incentive to donate the calf to the cause.

"I'm thinking the calf itself will bring in $1300-$1400 market value," she says. "And, now multiply that by 4 and that's what we're looking at." 

"Maybe there will be some inspired buyers also," she adds.

Nancy says a recent visit with a woman who volunteered her time in Uganda has inspired her to get involved with the Cdn Foodgrains Bank.

"We are blessed with so much and they don't even have pot-able water let alone knowing where their next meal is coming from."

"I feel like the grain producers have been more than generous in their donations," says Howatt, "and I just feel that the livestock producers can participate also."

Howatt was also inspired by her brother's generosity. He had been involved with the Anglican Church and the mission 'Growing Hope' through the Winnipeg congregations by donating 20 acres of land.

She says she's hoping to inspire other producers to follow their lead. "It's something that I can participate in and I'm looking forward to seeing how successful this is and and I'm I hope that I can inspire some other producers to certainly give this a thought."

"We just have so much, and they have so little," Howatt adds, "and we're all in this beautiful world together so, it's time to share."

Nancy Howatt will have her feeder calf at the October 22nd cattle auction at the Killarney Auction Mart, located just south of Killarney on Highway #18.

A tax deductible receipt will be issued to the buyer of the calf.

More Local News

Winkler Band, The Color, Dominates Covenant Award Nominations

Winkler band, The Color is set to dominate Canada's biggest award show in Christian music. The local band is up for 14 nominations including Group of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and…

Cattle Producer Brings CFB into the Auction Ring

Across Canada the Canadian Foodgrains Bank partners with local grain farmers to raise funds for their many projects around the globe. However, cattle producers, Nancy Howatt and her family, are…

Pork Processor Relieved To See New Trade Agreement

The President of HyLife says he is relieved that Canada, the United States, and Mexico have concluded negotiations on a new trade agreement called USMCA. Claude Vielfaure says with talks going on to…

Child And Family Services' Programs Benefiting Hundreds

Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation (CFSCMF) has been on a mission to provide opportunities for children. For the past 25 years, the program has worked for the well-being of…

"Love You" Campaign Helping Build Wellness Library In Winkler

Mental Illness Awareness Week has just ended, but Shopper's Drug Mart is continuing the conversation and support with their "Love You" campaign. The initiative is all about raising funds to help…

Smile Cookie Campaign Raises $4,000 For Valley Ag Society

Over $4,000 was raised for the Valley Ag Society this year thanks to Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign. Across Canada, Tim Horton's raised over $7.8 million for local charities through the campaign.…

Border Land SD Ward 7 Candidates Talk Future Of Education

Education spending, facilities and future programming were just some of the topics discussed during the Border Land School Division Ward 7 Candidates forum Thursday night. The Altona and District…

Road Reconstruction Continues On 4th Street Beside MCC

For nearly one month, the area outside of MCC in Winkler has been blocked off and ready to be fixed. Reconstruction on the lot continued this week, bringing some needed updates to the nearly 30…

Emergency Coordinator Hopes Mock Disaster Will Provide Vital Information

A large scale emergency exercise is happening in the community of Sperling Saturday (October 13th). The mock disaster will include a derailment of a train car containing explosive goods, and an…

Emerson Border Expansion Open For Business (VIDEO)

Dignitaries and Canada Border Services Agency officials cut the ribbon on the expanded Emerson Port of Entry on Friday. The project added a new and larger commercial warehouse for truck examinations,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login