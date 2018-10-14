Cattle Producer Brings CFB into the Auction Ring

Across Canada the Canadian Foodgrains Bank partners with local grain farmers to raise funds for their many projects around the globe.

However, cattle producers, Nancy Howatt and her family, are getting involved by selling a feeder calf at the October 22nd cattle sale at the Killarney Auction Mart with all proceeds going to the CFB. The Howatt's own a beef cow/calf operation just 6 miles south of Manitou.

Howatt has been working with Auctioneer, Allan Munroe, to raise awareness of both her calf sale and the Foodgrains Bank outreach. Knowing that the Federal Government will be matching the sale price 4 to 1 is added incentive to donate the calf to the cause.

"I'm thinking the calf itself will bring in $1300-$1400 market value," she says. "And, now multiply that by 4 and that's what we're looking at."

"Maybe there will be some inspired buyers also," she adds.

Nancy says a recent visit with a woman who volunteered her time in Uganda has inspired her to get involved with the Cdn Foodgrains Bank.

"We are blessed with so much and they don't even have pot-able water let alone knowing where their next meal is coming from."

"I feel like the grain producers have been more than generous in their donations," says Howatt, "and I just feel that the livestock producers can participate also."

Howatt was also inspired by her brother's generosity. He had been involved with the Anglican Church and the mission 'Growing Hope' through the Winnipeg congregations by donating 20 acres of land.

She says she's hoping to inspire other producers to follow their lead. "It's something that I can participate in and I'm looking forward to seeing how successful this is and and I'm I hope that I can inspire some other producers to certainly give this a thought."

"We just have so much, and they have so little," Howatt adds, "and we're all in this beautiful world together so, it's time to share."

Nancy Howatt will have her feeder calf at the October 22nd cattle auction at the Killarney Auction Mart, located just south of Killarney on Highway #18.

A tax deductible receipt will be issued to the buyer of the calf.