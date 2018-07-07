Baseball Booming In Plum Coulee, New Dugouts Address Safety Concerns

The sport of baseball is growing in the community of Plum Coulee.

Plum Coulee Minor Sports Association officials say they expect to see more than 70 children registered in the U11 and U13 levels.

"We pride ourselves in offering an affordable baseball program that's fun and teaches children the elements of the game," representative Chad Thiessen says.

However, with the rejuvenation of the baseball program and a wave of new teams and players, Thiessen says they found themselves with a number of projects including new dugouts and jerseys.

Thiessen explains they were in need of a protected dugout; without it the league was facing safety concerns from both players and coaches as the unprotected benches left teams susceptible to injuries from foul balls and on-deck batters warming up.

In total, the league saw $1,800 in donations for jersey upgrades and $4,000 for dugout upgrades thanks to sponsors like Access Credit Union, Winkler Co-op and the Plum Coulee Community Foundation.

"From a smaller town and smaller program that was a big number for us," he says.