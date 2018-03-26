BBBS Bowl For Kids Sake Helps Showcase That Dreams Do Come True (VIDEO)

"Dreams Come True" was the theme behind yet another successful Bowl For Kids Sake hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Pembina Valley.

"We use it to raise money for the mentoring programs we run in the communities we serve," said Executive Director Michael Penner.

A total of $29,000 was raised Saturday, which is slightly down from last year.

Penner said having a mentor for a young child can go a long ways in helping them acheive more of their goals in life.



"Often times without a mentor kids don't do as well. They struggle in school or they struggle with relationships," said Penner. "When they have that friendly mentor who is guiding them along the way they tend to find their way. They tend to do better in life in general."

According to Penner there is always a need for more mentors to help out the children in the area.

Current Mentor Tim Lammers, who moved to Canada from the Netherlands several years ago, wanted to continue volunteering in the community, like he did before moving to Canada. So eventually the connection was made between Lammers and Penner and he started mentoring with BBBS.

"We do a lot of stuff together. We meet every Sunday. We love to play with lego or outside," said Lammers. "They learn alot and get more confidence and I even help him with his school work."

If you would like to start mentoring, Penner would like to hear from you.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters Of The Pembina Valley Executive Director - Michael Penner