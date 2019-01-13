2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

A new program through Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) aims to help boys reach their full potential.

BBBS of Altona/Morden/Winkler Executive Director Michael Penner explains Game On is an activity-based program the helps boys develop trust in a small group setting. The program provides opportunity for mentors to develop relationships and openly discuss issues facing boys including healthy living.

"The main point is to get them moving and help them see that it's fun. Of course video games and watching Netflix is fun but being active is fun too and good for the body," Penner explains.

The group setting also alleviates the pressure from a lack of mentors after a number of matches closed last spring. Penner says they hope to see a ratio of one mentor to four participants with Game On.

Currently, the after-school program is slated to begin this fall. Anyone interested in hosting the program or becoming a mentor is encouraged to contact the local BBBS office.

While BBBS operates in three communities, Penner says they've also received numerous requests from Carman residents to expand.

"We're in the very early stages of looking at that to see if it's something we could tackle. But we've just had a large number of requests coming through... we'd love to do something about it if possible."

This past year BBBS has overseen 90 mentorship matches in Altona, Morden and Winkler.

bbbs michael pennerBBBS Executive Director Michael Penner

More Local News

BBBS Launching 'Game On', Looking To Expand To Carman

A new program through Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) aims to help boys reach their full potential. BBBS of Altona/Morden/Winkler Executive Director Michael Penner explains Game On is an…

Winkler Family Selling Everything For An Adventure Of A Lifetime

A local family have sold everything to travel the world with their young sons. Rick and Alana Knelsen have sold their house and many of their possessions and bought a one-way ticket to see their…

Pallister Speaks To Tory Faithful In Altona

Premier Brian Pallister spoke to PC Party faithful during his stop in Altona on Thursday. Pallister along with Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine…

Historic Fire Truck Returns To Plum Coulee

A piece of Plum Coulee history has returned home thanks to a group of local citizens. "To see the name of Plum Coulee originally on the fire truck was surprising...I guess it was meant to be," noted…

Roland School Goes Viral Showcasing Importance Of Physical Literacy

The roughly 70 students at Roland Elementary School found themselves in National Headlines one week ago for having the first sensory path in Manitoba. The 120 ft sensory path painted on the school…

Altona Councillors Planning 2019 Priorities

Altona town council is gearing up for its annual planning session. Councillors and administrative staff will huddle together next week to map out the priorities for 2019. Chief Administrative Officer…

Region's First Cannabis Store Opens In Morden

The first retail cannabis store in the Pembina Valley opened today. National Access Cannabis, under the brand META Cannabis Supply Co., began operations in Morden this afternoon. In a statement from…

St. Jean Farm Days A Record Breaker

This year's St. Jean Farm Days was a record breaker. The annual event drew a large number of producers from around the region to hear information on a wide array of subjects ranging from grain…

Requests For Payment Via Giftcards Should Raise Red Flags, Police

Winkler Police are reminding residents to raise their warning flags when receiving requests for payment with gift or pre-paid cards, especially from people online. In recent weeks police have…

Winter An Opportunity To Prepare For Summer Blooms

Many may feel looking ahead to summer may be premature; however, Morden's Communities in Bloom (CIB) committee is hard at work, planning to achieve a perfect score. When it comes to CIB, there are…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login