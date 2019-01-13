BBBS Launching 'Game On', Looking To Expand To Carman

A new program through Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) aims to help boys reach their full potential.

BBBS of Altona/Morden/Winkler Executive Director Michael Penner explains Game On is an activity-based program the helps boys develop trust in a small group setting. The program provides opportunity for mentors to develop relationships and openly discuss issues facing boys including healthy living.

"The main point is to get them moving and help them see that it's fun. Of course video games and watching Netflix is fun but being active is fun too and good for the body," Penner explains.

The group setting also alleviates the pressure from a lack of mentors after a number of matches closed last spring. Penner says they hope to see a ratio of one mentor to four participants with Game On.

Currently, the after-school program is slated to begin this fall. Anyone interested in hosting the program or becoming a mentor is encouraged to contact the local BBBS office.

While BBBS operates in three communities, Penner says they've also received numerous requests from Carman residents to expand.

"We're in the very early stages of looking at that to see if it's something we could tackle. But we've just had a large number of requests coming through... we'd love to do something about it if possible."

This past year BBBS has overseen 90 mentorship matches in Altona, Morden and Winkler.

BBBS Executive Director Michael Penner