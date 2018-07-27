Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

A bear was spotted this afternoon at 4:30pm west of Altona.

Derek Bobby, a conservation officer out of Manitou, was on the scene.

Altona is holding the annual Manitoba Sunflower Festival this weekend, and Bobby said residents should be cautious.

"A bear was located coming through a yard, and the individual managed to chase it back out of the yard," said bobby.

He said garbage should be cleaned up, dog food and cat food should be kept indoors, and to keep bird feeders empty until the bear has moved on.

"This bear in particular came from Carman, I've been tracking it for 4 days, and that's what it's been keying in on, is dog food and cat food," said Bobby.

If in close contact with a bear, Bobby says to look as big as you can, make loud noises, walk away backwards and slowly. He said not to turn your back on a bear.

"This bear in particular he's very scared of people, if you yell at it, there's a good chance it'll run away," he said.

He adds to call the local police department or call 911 if you spot a bear.

More Local News

Bear Spotted In Altona - With Festival Underway, A Spokesperson Gives Safety Tips

A bear was spotted this afternoon at 4:30pm west of Altona. Derek Bobby, a conservation officer out of Manitou, was on the scene. Altona is holding the annual Manitoba Sunflower Festival this…

3 Projects Sharing $97,000 in Funding

Three local projects were recipients this week of the annual Community Places grants. Playground construction at J.R. Walkof School The Morden Skate Park received the largest sum of $50,000 which…

RM of Stanley Having Cannabis Plebiscite Vote

RM of Stanley residents will be taking a vote this October, on the retail of cannabis within the Municipality. "All we're dealing with is the sale of the product," says Morris Olafson, the Reeve of…

Old Rosenort Fire Hall To Become New Daycare

The community of Rosenort will have a brand new daycare in the near future. As of right now a daycare facility in Rosenort doesn't exist. However, with the construction of a new fire hall, a daycare…

Manitoba Hydro Reports Bill Estimate Glitch

Manitoba Hydro has reported a glitch in their system that may have contributed to a possible higher-than-average electric bill recently. That's from spokesperson Anthonie Koop. He explains the glitch…

Plum Coulee Farm Gets Visit From A Black Bear

There's been another black bear sighting in the area. A yearling bear found its way on to the farm of Ed and Chris Froese near Plum Coulee early Thursday morning. "Definitely a sight to behold in…

New Live Music & Kids Entertainment At Manitoba Sunflower Festival

Manitoba Sunflower Festival this weekend July 27-29 begins Friday with activities at the Altona Park and the MEC (Millennium Exhibition Centre). Alex Loewen, Entertainment Committee Chair, noted the…

Enbridge Reaches Out To Better Connect With Local Communities

In an effort to connect with the communities where the new Line 3 pipeline construction will take place, Enbridge has been holding open house events. Known as a construction open house, Community…

Afternoon Party Ends In Arrests

Two men were apprehended by Altona Police officers earlier this week following an assault. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 police received several calls regarding yelling, screaming and fighting…

Make Every Week Safe Kids Week

While Parachute Canada's Safe Kids Week campaign was held at the beginning of June, Southern Health-Santé Sud continues to highlight its importance. Healthy Living Facilitator Janique Fortier says…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login