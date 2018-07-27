Bear Spotted In Altona - With Festival Underway, A Spokesperson Gives Safety Tips

A bear was spotted this afternoon at 4:30pm west of Altona.

Derek Bobby, a conservation officer out of Manitou, was on the scene.

Altona is holding the annual Manitoba Sunflower Festival this weekend, and Bobby said residents should be cautious.

"A bear was located coming through a yard, and the individual managed to chase it back out of the yard," said bobby.

He said garbage should be cleaned up, dog food and cat food should be kept indoors, and to keep bird feeders empty until the bear has moved on.

"This bear in particular came from Carman, I've been tracking it for 4 days, and that's what it's been keying in on, is dog food and cat food," said Bobby.

If in close contact with a bear, Bobby says to look as big as you can, make loud noises, walk away backwards and slowly. He said not to turn your back on a bear.

"This bear in particular he's very scared of people, if you yell at it, there's a good chance it'll run away," he said.

He adds to call the local police department or call 911 if you spot a bear.