As Southern Manitoba heads deeper into fall, a meteorologist with Environment Canada is offering some details on what the next few weeks will look like.

"We have a North American Ensemble Forecast System which takes into account that the model spits out, and basically they're all coming up with a similar solution of we will be below normal as far as temperature goes for the next couple of weeks," said Heather Pimiskern.

She explained that Arctic air is being drawn southward a bit early this year, a pattern typical during the winter.

According to Pimiskern, normal fall temperatures for Southern Manitoba usually hover around 15 degrees Celsius. This week, however, the region is registering anywhere between 5 and 10 degrees below normal.

"As we move further into October, if the temperature trends remain the same around five degrees or so, that will become more in line with what is expected for that time of the year."

Meantime, Environment Canada is forecasting snow mixed with rain, and temperatures just above zero throughout Southern Manitoba on Friday. The southwest, however, looks to be in store for the most snow with 5 to 10 cms expected to fall.