Bergen Aims To Stem Tide Of Illegal Migrants

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

The MP for Portage-Lisgar says the strain of refugees illegally entering Canada from the United States is causing problems for our immigration system.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen says a tweet sent out over a year ago by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the hashtag #welcometocanada was "irresponsible" and she feels this is what has caused this influx in refugees.

"The biggest challenge that we've seen everyday in our MP offices are people who are trying to come to Canada legally," says Bergen. "They're either going through the immigration economic stream, maybe they're trying to reunite with a family member... we also have legitimate refugees coming from countries like Syria, and we have sponsors in our communities, and all of these people are having to wait sometimes years because they're in the line up. Meanwhile people coming across from the U.S. are jumping the queue, getting ahead of the line. That's so unfair and it's wrong for all the people who're trying to come to Canada legally."

Bergen stresses this is a problem that government needs to address, noting Prime Minister Trudeau has failed so far. She feels he's only created more problems and refused to acknowledge that something needs to be done at the border.

Bergen notes we've had a really solid immigration system over the last fifty years. She says this situation is hurting the system and the good that comes from it.

Aside from the backlog of the system, Bergen says other concerns from the illegal refugees are, what she calls, the "legitimate" security concerns.

"Yesterday Justin Trudeau accused anyone asking these questions of fear-mongering," Bergen says. "I personally don't believe that if somebody in my riding has a legitimate question around illegal border crossers and are they safe to be in Canada, and why are they being told they can't be in the U.S., and then Canada's taking them? What's the reason? I think those are legitimate questions that the government and the Prime Minister should be answering. He shouldn't be calling people fear mongers for having legitimate quesitons about the safety of country and the integrity of our immigration process."

Bergen says along the Quebec border there's tent cities full of illegal border crossers, with people also being housed in the entire Olympic Stadium in Montreal. She adds this is a strain on Canada's resources, noting some people are actually in harm's way trying to cross during winter months.

Another MP in Quebec wants to make the entire border an official border crossing, which would close the Safe Third Country Agreement loophole that encourages would-be refugees in the U.S. to claim asylum in Canada.

The Canadian Council of Refugees is also calling for a suspension of the agreement, which allows Canada and the U.S. each declare the other country safe for refugees and close the door on most refugee claimants at the US-Canada border.

More Local News

Bergen Aims To Stem Tide Of Illegal Migrants

The MP for Portage-Lisgar says the strain of refugees illegally entering Canada from the United States is causing problems for our immigration system. Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen says a…

Winkler Woman Living With Parkinson's Waiting For Crucial Surgery

A local woman has been waiting for over five years for a surgery that is giving Parkinson's patients a better quality of life. Karen Doell, 52, lives with Parkinson's Disease. She was diagnosed 14…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

BLSD Hears Concerns Regarding Bus Transportation

A local transportation official is helping to calm recent fears from some parents and guardians about sending their kids on the bus following the tragedy in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. With spring comes…

Dedication To Tourism In Central Manitoba Celebrated at Awards Night

In the words of Colleen Kyle, General Manager of Central Manitoba Tourism, "Tourism is the passion of the people in Central Manitoba." She said that at Central Manitoba Tourism's Tourism Awards Gala,…

Municipality Reduces Rural Services, Helping Farmers With Their Tax Bill

The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin is working with a $6.3 million dollar proposed budget for 2018/19. Compared to last year, that's a net difference of about $130,000 dollars, said CAO Tracey…

Landfill Hasn't Grown In Six Months Thanks To 48 Tonne Compactor

The garbage cell at the region's landfill, SWAMP, hasn't grown in nearly half a year. It's thanks to the acquisition of a new, much heavier compactor, more than twice the weight of the old equipment.…

Survivors Walk Runway For Cancer Services

More than $30,000 was raised this week as lights flashed and models strut their stuff at South Central Cancer Resources Red Carpet Fashion Show. This year, each model was a cancer survivor, coming…

RDI Issues Report For Boundaries Commission

The Rural Development Institute at Brandon University was contacted by the Manitoba Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission to report on the state of rural and northern Manitoba as part of the…

Tender Approved For Stanley Sewer Line Project

The R.M. of Stanley has taken another step toward offering low-pressure sewer to a section of the corridor between Morden and Winkler. Council for the municipality has approved a tender for the…

Construction On Regional Waste Water Project May Not Begin In 2018

Officials say it looks unlikely construction will begin on a $47 million regional Waste Water Treatment Facility this year. While Winkler City Council had hoped to see construction begin in 2018,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





26
Apr
2018
Rustic Clock Workshop

26 April 2018 - 27 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler Arts & Culture, Winkler





26
Apr
2018
Recovery Winkler

26 April 2018 , 7:00 pm

Winkler Mennonite Brethren Church





27
Apr
2018
Fish Fry at the Pembina Threshermens Museum (PTM)

27 April 2018 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM)





27
Apr
2018
Authentic Disc Fry - Altona

27 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church





27
Apr
2018
Avant - Missions Celebration Banquet

27 April 2018 6:00 pm

Bethel Bergthaler Mennonite Church, 4130 Hwy 32





Login