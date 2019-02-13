Bergen Calls For Immediate Answers In Latest PMO Allegations

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

The Member of Parliament for Portage-Lisgar says immediate answers are needed following the latest allegations surrounding the Prime Minister's office.

A report this week indicated the PMO pressured former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to help SNC Lavalin, a construction company from Quebec, avoid criminal prosecution on fraud and bribery charges in apparent dealings with the Libyan government.

"This has plunged...the government into chaos and into disarray," said Candice Bergen. "There has to be answers to all of these questions."

She added this is corruption at the highest level that goes to the core of the nation's justice system.

"This is what you hear about in other countries, not in Canada."

Bergen, who also serves as Opposition House Leader for the federal Conservatives, says her party will be asking Prime Minister Trudeau to agree to a certain course of action today.

The plan includes asking the Parliamentary Justice Committee to launch an investigation into the matter.

"And so we're hoping that the Prime Minister will not stop his Liberal MPs from doing that," noted Bergen.

The Liberal-led House of Commons justice committee will consider this request at a meeting later today.

Bergen said the Conservatives are also asking the Prime Minister to preserve any documents related to the matter.

