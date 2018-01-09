Bergen Fears More Of The Same For 2018

The Board Chair for Southern Health says the expansion at Rest Haven in Steinbach is on top of the agenda involving capital projects this year in the region.

The personal care home is expected to expand to a 140-bed facility with construction anticipated to start in 2019. However, this year the approvals, design work and estimates are expected to be completed.

(Abe Bergen)2018 will also be a year where Southern Health is closely graded. Abe Bergen explains they will be going through the accreditation process through Accreditation Canada. Bergen says the regional health authority is in the process of gathering data and demonstrating its compliance.

"I expect that it will do exceptionally well," says Bergen. "We've got really good systems in place there."

Meanwhile, 2017 saw both fiscal and management cuts for Southern Health and Bergen says he is interested to see what the provincial government has in store for 2018.

"There is some element of concern admittedly," says Bergen.

But Bergen says Southern Health has a track record of being fiscally responsible. He thinks the provincial government knows this, which could help in the long run.