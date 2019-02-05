Bergen Says Canadians Are Paying For Trudeau's Mistakes

Members of Parliament have reconvened in the nation's capital for the winter sitting of the House of Commons.

Opposition House Leader, and Portage-Lisgar MP, Candice Bergen says the Conservatives plan to use this time to make some major in-roads in turning the country around following the fall election.

She added Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed in his mandate and says Canadians are left paying for these mistakes.

"We've seen how he's failed to get pipelines built. He has said very negative things about our energy sector and really blown the ability to get our oil to market," explained Bergen. "We found out just now that the pipeline that the government purchased, they overpaid for by about a billion dollars and every day that goes by that pipeline becomes less and less worth keeping."

Additionally, she says Canada's border and immigration systems are no longer fair and orderly thanks to the continued flow of asylum seekers making their way into the country, and that Trudeau has also failed to balance the budget further plunging the country into debt.

Bergen said during this current sitting, the Conservatives will be asking the Liberals to commit to fixing the border and not raising taxes, as well as outline a plan for getting a pipeline built.

"We have a plan to get pipelines built in Canada," she added.

That plan hinges on the Conservatives winning the fall election and includes nixing the federal carbon tax set to take effect in April, and reversing what she calls the "no more pipelines bill" Bill C-69.

"So that investors know that they can invest in Canada and get a critical infrastructure built."

The Conservatives' plan also includes policies and ideas to get jobs back in Canada and more money in peoples' pockets, according to Bergen.

And foreign policy has taken a front row in debate during this new sitting as the tense relationship between Canada and China continues following what the Canadian government has called "the arbitrary detentions" of two of its citizens.

Bergen feels Canadians are bearing the brunt of what she says is Justin Trudeau's naive, disjointed foreign policies.

"You look at what Justin Trudeau has done to our relationship with India, how he has insulted and caused problems with our relationship with Japan and Australia over the TPP agreement. You look at how he gave major concessions on NAFTA to Donald Trump and got nothing back for it. Now you look at what's happening in China where peoples' lives are literally at stake."

She says it's time for principled, serious foreign policy leadership that is based on Canadian values.