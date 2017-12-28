Bergen Says Conservatives Will Continue To Keep Liberals In Check in 2018

Fire Destroys Halbstadt Area House A farm house east of Halbstadt was destoyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Letellier fire chief Jean Guy Chartier says no one called local fire crews, because no one saw it. Chartier says he checked…

Access Credit Union Donates To New Active Living Centre The Plum Coulee Active Living Centre has received a generous donation of $25,000 from Access Credit Union (ACU) to help with the construction of the new building. "The Community Investment Committee…

Strong Year For Municipality Of Stanley, Aiming To Surpass It In 2018 The Rural Municipality of Stanley had a good year of completing its normal work and trying to improve life for its residents. Reeve Morris Olafson said the Rural Municipality was able to complete its…

Holly Daze For Donate Love Donate Love is ending the year with a little extra help. Through the Buhler Active Living Centre's Holly Daze initiative over the last number of weeks, the charitable organization has been able to…

Work on Drainage, Roads Marked A Busy 2017 in Rhineland Improving drainage in Rhineland Municipality was a major priority for council in 2017. Reeve Don Wiebe says heavy rainfall in 2016 revealed several problems with their municipal drainage system that…

More Students Utlilizing Healthy Minds Breakfast Program At WSD Western School Division (WSD) has been seeing an increase in the number of students utilizing the Division's Healthy Minds Breakfast Program this year. The program is offered at it Maple Leaf School…

2017, Year Of Community Partnerships In Winkler Community involvement, support of one another, and community partnerships that were created, are things that really stand out as highlights for Winkler Mayor Martin Harder this past year. Harder said…

SCRL Offering Free Internet Use To Non-Members In 2018 Starting in January, the South Central Regional Library (SCRL) will no longer charge a $2 Internet user fee to non-members. The change was made so all community members can more readily access the…

How Not To Over-Indulge These Holidays Tis the season for enjoying wonderful holiday foods. Southern Health-Sante Sud Chronic Disease Dietitian Jill Anderson, says it's okay to enjoy the holidays and your favourite food., adding there are…

Local Woman Shares Battle With Severe Acne On Social Media Steph Klassen of Winkler, a 29-year-old wife and mother of two, has been struggling with a severe case of acne since September. "Growing up I never had acne, I never had any issues at all until 5…

Morden Mayor Recaps Strong Year, Ready For Busy 2018 As 2017 winds down, plans for 2018 in Morden begin to ramp up. Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe said they will continue their waste diversion initiative and want to further educate residents on how to reduce…

A Very Chilly Christmas Gift for Southern Manitoba, Extreme Cold Warnings Issued Santa will be bringing more than just gifts from the North Pole Sunday night. Also packed in his sleigh will be the coldest temperatures of the winter, so far, and bitterly cold windchill values.…

Revitalization Of Main Street Highlight For Town Of Morris in 2017 2017 brought several positive changes to Morris' Main Street due to the town's growing business and commercial sector. Two trucking companies, Meridian Industries and Home Hardware took over and…

Success of 2017 in the R.M. of Dufferin to Carry-Over into 2018 A handful of property owners along Highway 3 east out of Carman can look forward to improved water and sewer services in the future. The seven properties are located on the south side of the highway…