2017 was a positive year for the federal Conservative Party.
That's from Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen, who talks about some of the reasons why.
"We elected our new leader Andrew Scheer, at the end of May," she says, "And have, over the last several months, been talking to Canadians about the positive message that we have. That we are a government-in-waiting, a strong, united, ethical contrast to the what the Liberals have been doing, and their record."
Bergen says 2017 also saw the Tories holding the government to account.
"The prime minister has just been convicted of breaking four of the different statutes of the Conflict Of Interest Act," she says, " And that was because we brought that to the attention of the ethic commissioner. Or things like holding the Liberals to account on the small business tax increases, which are just incredibly hypocritical."
Bergen Says Conservatives Will Continue To Keep Liberals In Check in 2018
- Details
- Category: Local News
-
- Written by PembinaValleyOnline.com News Team
2017 was a positive year for the federal Conservative Party.