Bergen To Lead Plenary Session At Conservative Convention

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

Delegates are gathering in Halifax this weekend for the federal Conservative party's policy and constitution convention. The event is held every two years, bringing together grassroots members from across the country to set the tone for the future.

"Our policy comes from people right across Canada, from every day Canadians who are conservative and have some really good ideas that will help make the country better and make us strong in every aspect and every sector," explained Candice Bergen, Portage-Lisgar MP and Opposition House Leader.

Delegates will debate and vote on various resolutions at the convention, providing a united front ahead of the expected 2019 election.

"The Liberal policies have created so many problems...and so as Conservatives we know that we're going to have problems that we need to solve when we win government in 2019," added Bergen. "So this convention is about looking for solutions, positive solutions, that will help Canadians and bring Canadians together."

Bergen explained the party needs to have answers, noting Canadians are looking for a government that puts the people first. She said the country is seeing the negative side effects of the Liberal policies that put the party's political agenda ahead of the interests of Canadians, noting it's worrisome to see what's happening with Canada being left out of some pretty major trade agreements and the challenges of Canada's relationship with other countries.

"It's time for leadership. It's time for a prime minister who has the work ethic, the desire to show up for work every day, and the desire to put people before government and before a political interest," said Bergen.

Meantime, she noted there are already several issues the Conservatives are focused on tackling as a team heading into the convention. The list includes nixing the carbon tax, tackling the issue of illegal border crossers and removing inter-provincial trade barriers.

Bergen will also be co-chairing Saturday's plenary session where members debate and vote on the various proposals brought forward. The approved resolutions will then be developed into policies that the party will move forward on.

More Local News

Hot, Dry Summer A Challenge For Festival Corn Suppliers

The hot, dry summer threw a wrench into the harvest of the Morden Corn and Apple festival's staple crop. In total, more than 50,000 cobs of corn will be consumed during the three day festival,…

Bergen To Lead Plenary Session At Conservative Convention

Delegates are gathering in Halifax this weekend for the federal Conservative party's policy and constitution convention. The event is held every two years, bringing together grassroots members from…

RM of Stuartburn Issues Fire Ban "You Can Lose Everything"

Due to this summer’s intense dryness, the RM of Stuartburn has just issued a fire ban. The ban has been in effect as of Wednesday morning. Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky says the municipality has not…

Water Shortage In Blumenfeld, Hochfeld

Shorter showers and refraining from watering lawns are being asked of the nearly 250 customers of the Blumenfeld/Hochfeld Water Board. The board is asking users to cut water usage to the essentials…

Two-Vehicle Accident In Morris

The Morris Fire Department and EMS responded to a 2-vehicle accident this morning in the Town of Morris. Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Thiessen says the accident occurred at about 10:15 am. He adds a…

Morden's Roundabout Construction May Begin This Fall

After several years of planning the pieces for the improvement project in Morden are falling into place. Design for the estimated $1.7 million project is currently pegged at 95 percent complete. The…

Emerson Fire Chief Urges Caution After Responding To Several Grass Fires

The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has not issued a burn ban yet. However, council may issue one if dry conditions continue, said Emerson Fire Chief Jeff French. "I think the chances will be very…

Province Renews Efforts to Keep Expired Medicine out of Environment

Province Renews Efforts to Keep Expired Medicine out of Environment An announcement was made Wednesday by the province about more responsibly ensuring toxins from medications don't hurt our…

Provencher MP In Halifax For Party Conference

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk is in Halifax for the start of the Conservative Party's policy conference this weekend to prepare for the next federal election. Falk says he and his local…

Dry Conditions Result In Fire Bans

Burn bans are once again popping up in the province, due to dry conditions. The RM of Montcalm, RM of Stuartburn, and RM of Dufferin have burn bans in effect. Small recreational fires in enclosed…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login