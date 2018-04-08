Bergthal School Finished With Structural Renovations

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

The Bergthal School, located in Neubergthal, is finished with major renovation projects for now.

Joe Braun has been involved with the Bergthal school project for 8 years. He said a recent $3,500 dollar donation from Altona Community Foundation covered costs of the new floor, installation of storm windows, and ductwork.

berthal 2A recent donation covered the costs of the new floor, windows, and ducts

The school is also being developed as an interpretive museum, showing the West Reserve's history. Future plans involve displaying historic artifacts in one of the rooms.

Braun gave a brief overview of the school's history.

"It was built before 1880," said Braun, which was gauged by the "stacked wall" construction of the building.

It started out in Altbergthal, was moved to New Hope district until 1982, and then was moved beside Altona's Millennium Exhibition Centre. In 2012 it was moved to Neubergthal.

Right now the school is used for meetings, yoga classes, and other activities. Braun said the use of the building will be determined by future generations.

"I've done my job, now it's up to the rest," said Braun. "Our committee helped save the building from being demolished."

bergthal 3Braun said physical artifacts help reconstruct history 

In 1997 Parks Canada designated Neubergthal as a national heritage site, which is part of the reason the school ended up in the village.

"It has been, and it will be, part of tours that are coming through the village, where they go to the Friesen Housebarn for example," said Braun.

The total project cost for the school was a little over $105,000 dollars, and the committee helped raise $98,000 through fundraising efforts. The final expenses were taken over by Neubergthal Heritage Foundation.

Braun said preserving the area's history in a visual way is important.

"We need physical artifacts and buildings to be able to tell our history... print on paper is not nearly as validating as if you can have actual buildings that you can see. That helps a lot to be able to reconstruct your history."

Currently, the Klippenstein Housebarn, sitting north of the school, is undergoing major renovations thanks to a grant from Parks Canada.

barn constructionBeside the school to the north, the Klippenstein Housebarn is being updated

More Local News

Alcohol a Factor in Fatal Rollover in R.M. of Lorne

A 15 year old male youth has died, and an 18 year old man is in custody after a fatal rollover early Saturday morning in the R.M. of Lorne. Manitou RCMP responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. in a…

Bergthal School Finished With Structural Renovations

The Bergthal School, located in Neubergthal, is finished with major renovation projects for now. Joe Braun has been involved with the Bergthal school project for 8 years. He said a recent $3,500…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

2018 04 matt gomercic revised

Family In Shock After Former Billet Involved In Humboldt Bus Tragedy

The billet parents of former Steinbach Piston Matthieu Gomercic are relieved that he has survived the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash but are at a loss for words as to what all the other families…

Golden West Mourns Loss of Two Employees in Humboldt Bus Crash

Families and communities across Western Canada are still reeling from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash Friday evening in Saskatchewan, including Golden West which owns and operates…

Mother Shares Her Story During Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month, and a local mother is sharing her family's story of living with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Michelle Charriere is from Morden and has a son who was diagnosed with…

Pembina Valley Reveals Strong Ties To Paraguay

Paraguay has a special place in many people's hearts in the Pembina Valley. The Global Aid Network (GAIN), which works with the poorest residents of Paraguay, made a presentation in Winkler recently.…

Morden Ballet Prodigy Equivalent Of "First Round NHL Draft"

A former Morden resident is among the world's elite ballet dancers. Jonah Schroeder is studying at Vaganova Ballet Academy in Russia, the same school where the famous Mikhail Baryshnikov studied.…

Dollars Approved For Low Pressure Sewer Line Along Stanley Corridor

The R.M. of Stanley is moving ahead with a plan to facilitate growth along the corridor between Winkler and Morden. At its regular meeting Thursday, council approved a borrowing by-law in the amount…

UPDATE: Manitoba Player Survives Crash, Manitoba Hockey Community Mourning After SJHL Tragedy Claims 15 Lives

UPDATE: PembinaValleyOnline.com has received word Matthieu Gomercic, originally from Winnipeg and a former Steinbach Piston player survived the crash. - The hockey community across Canada and the U.S…

Altona Campground Staff Busy Taking Reservations

On April 3, the Altona Centennial Park Campground staff began taking reservations. Recreation Director Ron Epp said the phones have been ringing quite a bit more than in the past. "We booked well…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





06
Apr
2018
Ransomware Lunch & Learn

06 April 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Smitty's Family Restaurant, Winkler, Plum Coulee





08
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

08 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





09
Apr
2018
Tea and Conversation for Women

09 April 2018 2:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





09
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

09 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





10
Apr
2018
Minds in Motion by the Alzheimer Society

10 April 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Garden's on 10th - Altona





10
Apr
2018
Altona Gideons Banquet

10 April 2018 6:30 pm

Altona EMMC





Login