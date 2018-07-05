A new hotel is opening in Morden.

Peter Klassen, representative of the owners group, says they hope to meet the growth of Morden and area. "We feel there is a need here for a new and modern hotel... we hope to give them experience they'll look forward to having."

The 35,000 sq. ft facility will feature three floors, 63 rooms with a pool, hot tub and waterslide. He notes they also have plans for a conference centre and land for expansion at their location on Loren Dr. just east of the Mosasaur statue.

He says they hope to open spring 2019. The Best Western will also hire 25 staff with a combination of full time and part time positions.

While the ownership group has plans on opening a hotel in Winkler, Klassen says their focus for now is the Morden opening.

"There's a lot of people looking at Morden... tourism is great here," Klassen says. "The business sector has really increased dramatically here... we look forward to doing business here."

Mayor Ken Wiebe says the investment shows developer confidence in the city.

"It's just a great community to be in and we're growing," Wiebe says, adding more hotel rooms will serve the visiting sporting community as well.

"We fill up our hotels quite regularly in the winter time with hockey tournaments. This will be a good addition."