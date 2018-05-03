Bible Camp Won't Feel Lack Of Federal Funding

Recent changes to the Canada Summer Jobs program won't have any impact on the Pembina Valley Bible Camp, according to Executive Director Chris Harms.

A number of faith-based camps in Manitoba, which rely on the federal program to fund some staffing positions during the summer months, have had their grant applications rejected because of their stand on issues like abortion rights.

Harms explained that the Board of Directors for Pembina Valley Bible Camp has been fortunate to rely on the generous support of the surrounding faith community to fund its yearly operations.

"We just found that when you're using money from the government it always comes with a few strings attached and a few extra requirements, and so rather than letting them influence how we run our program we'd rather not rely on the funding," he said. "We've been really blessed to be in the area that we are. We receive a tremendous amount of support and encouragement from the local community."

Harms added however, he is disappointed that the federal government is making decisions in this way and said it's affecting a lot of different ministry and volunteer groups in Canada.

"There's a lot more groups in the inner city of Winnipeg that were affected by it. People trying to work with the less-fortunate that have to now try and find alternate ways to serve in their communities," he noted.

According to Harms, Pembina Valley Bible Camp employs about 50 staff each week of the season.