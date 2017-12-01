Big Brothers Big Sisters In Dire Need Of New Mentors As Matches End

With the loss of several mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Morden-Winkler-Altona there is a dire need for more volunteers.



Executive Director Michael Penner explains their volunteer numbers are down since last year.



"It was a bit of a challenging start this year. We lost several mentors, had to close a fair number of matches which is unfortunate," he says, adding most of the losses were "just regular circumstances, either job changes or people move."



Penner says many people take good adult influences for granted, adding without mentorship kids can experience strain on their mental, physical, and psychological health.



He notes it can take as little as one hour a week to mentor a child, which drastically changes their life.



"We have a lot of kids who could benefit from a mentor. When they have mentors it can mean anything from a kid continuing in school versus dropping out," he says. "It can mean having a child grow in self-confidence versus always being hard on themselves and being depressed."



Penner will be sharing more about how to get involved with BBBS after their free movie of ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ with the help of Landmark Cinemas on December 2.



The BBBS office can be contacted for complimentary tickets. Penner, says people are welcome to just show up if tickets are still available. The events start at 10 a.m. at the Winkler theatre.