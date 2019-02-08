Big Brothers Big Sisters Revealing Children's Potential Through Mentoring

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley is gearing up for their most vital fundraiser of the year.

"It's at the end of our financial year... right at the end we see how the year turns out, we never know," BBBS Executive Director Michael Penner explains.

Bowl For Kids takes place next month with a fundraising target of $35,000. Each year businesses and individuals form teams and gather pledges before taking part in an afternoon of bowling. Last year 175 people took part in the event, raising $32,000 for the mentoring agency.

Penner explains this year's theme is "Believe in their Potential".

"It's an encouraging but realistic look at life and the potential that peopl possess. Each child can choose their destiny," he says. "Yes they will have hard times along the way, but with the right attitude and support from caring people they can reach the potential inside them."

BBBS currently serves 90 children and youth through a variety of mentoring programs.