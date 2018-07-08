Big Times At The Suncatch, Free Concerts All Summer Long

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

After a test run event last Canada Day weekend, the Suncatch Park is ready.

A number of upgrades have been done on the area, the inclusion of a proper stage for musicians, a private seating area, and will still include more seating and benches, and lighting.

Along with the improvements the City is working with Dead Horse Entertainment to provide music from local and provincial artists.

Community Events & Recreation Manager Clare Agnew, says the city is excited to open this space for residents and visitors of Morden to enjoy the Manitoba evenings.

"That's one thing that we're hoping for that people will join us from other communities. People love live entertainment and this is another way to offer that."

Every Friday and Saturday artists will play at the Suncatch all summer long, concerts are free admission.

This weekend kicked off with punk rock artists Monocromatics, with Jhani and the Solar Cats headlining Saturday.

All musicians playing can be found at deadhorsentertainment.com

