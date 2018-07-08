Bikers Hit The Road To Send Kids To Camp

Motorcycle engines roared down the highways for Children's Camps International.

This was the first year Morden has hosted Ride For Kids, a fundraising event which a biker gets sponsors to raise money to send kids to camp in developing worlds.

For every $5 raised, a kid in India, Cambodia, Kenya, Brazil, Fiji, among other developing countries has the opportunity to attend Bible camp.

Three cities are part of the ride this year, Calgary, Saskatoon and Morden, Manitoba Organizer Greg Wood said the turn out for Morden was great for a first-year event, noting that you can't have a big event until you begin it and let it grow.

Wood is incredibly passionate about CCI, organizing RFK and assisting in the Harvest for Kids event, and creating RFK was a way to bring bikers together in support children around the world.

"There's a lot of riders especially in Southern Manitoba, and they want an opportunity to get out and ride, but give them a second reason for doing it. Instead of just being out there enjoying being out riding, there's a secondary reason to it and they can be helping kids in the developing world. It's sort of a win, win situation for them."

The enthusiasm and love people have been real said Wood, the Calgary run had to be cancelled this year due to severe weather. However, instead of asking for refunds the rides were happy to donate the money as it was for a good cause, notes Wood.

For the Morden group, they drove out to Treherne stopping for ice cream, travelling back through the hills arriving back in Morden for pizza. Bikers love ice cream says Wood, and on a hot day like Saturday, it would be well appreciated.

Saskatoon ride begins July 28, once the ride has been completed totals will be added up and sent to CCI.