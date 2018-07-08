Bikers Hit The Road To Send Kids To Camp

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Motorcycle engines roared down the highways for Children's Camps International.

This was the first year Morden has hosted Ride For Kids, a fundraising event which a biker gets sponsors to raise money to send kids to camp in developing worlds.

For every $5 raised, a kid in India, Cambodia, Kenya, Brazil, Fiji, among other developing countries has the opportunity to attend Bible camp.

Three cities are part of the ride this year, Calgary, Saskatoon and Morden, Manitoba Organizer Greg Wood said the turn out for Morden was great for a first-year event, noting that you can't have a big event until you begin it and let it grow.

Wood is incredibly passionate about CCI, organizing RFK and assisting in the Harvest for Kids event, and creating RFK was a way to bring bikers together in support children around the world.

"There's a lot of riders especially in Southern Manitoba, and they want an opportunity to get out and ride, but give them a second reason for doing it. Instead of just being out there enjoying being out riding, there's a secondary reason to it and they can be helping kids in the developing world. It's sort of a win, win situation for them."

The enthusiasm and love people have been real said Wood, the Calgary run had to be cancelled this year due to severe weather. However, instead of asking for refunds the rides were happy to donate the money as it was for a good cause, notes Wood.

For the Morden group, they drove out to Treherne stopping for ice cream, travelling back through the hills arriving back in Morden for pizza. Bikers love ice cream says Wood, and on a hot day like Saturday, it would be well appreciated.

Saskatoon ride begins July 28, once the ride has been completed totals will be added up and sent to CCI.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/bikers-hit-the-road-to-send-kids-to-camp#sigProIdb63e54678d

More Local News

Chase The Ace Prize Assisting Manitou Community

A number of Manitou organizations and facilities will receive a boost, including one lucky winner, after the popular Chase the Ace event came to a close recently. Lindy Sharpe, the Treasurer for the…

Bikers Hit The Road To Send Kids To Camp

Motorcycle engines roared down the highways for Children's Camps International. This was the first year Morden has hosted Ride For Kids, a fundraising event which a biker gets sponsors to raise money…

House Fire East Of Altona

Eyewitnesses have told PembinaValleyOnline.com a house fire on a rural property about four and a half miles east of Altona happened some time Saturday. The home appears to be a total loss. No further…

Karina Bueckert Running For Winkler Council

Local resident Karina Bueckert has thrown her hat into the ring for Winkler City Council. She says the biggest factor was the blessing from her family, "they support me in serving the community, I…

Big Times At The Suncatch, Free Concerts All Summer Long

After a test run event last Canada Day weekend, the Suncatch Park is ready. A number of upgrades have been done on the area, the inclusion of a proper stage for musicians, a private seating area, and…

Cadenza Music School Offers Unique Opportunity To Young Musicians (VIDEO)

The 6th annual Cadenza Summer Music Week program returned to Winkler this week, providing students an opportunity to take their passion to the next level. The program hosted 97 students this year,…

Contest Winner Giving Winnings To Local Shelter

Morden resident Christine Bergman won $100 in the #beautifymorden photo contest. The contest encouraged residents to send in pictures of them cleaning around the city, gardens, or landscaping…

Golf Tournament Opening Conversation On Domestic Abuse

Enthusiastic golfers gathered in Miami to support Genesis House at Swing for Safety, this Friday. The golf tournament is Genesis House's staple tournament, not only as a means to raise money for the…

Grow Hope Projects Unite Rural And Urban People To Combat World Hunger

Grow Hope projects, organized by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, aim to bridge the gap between rural and urban people while also tackling the issue of world hunger. "One of the things we hear…

Baseball Booming In Plum Coulee, New Dugouts Address Safety Concerns

The sport of baseball is growing in the community of Plum Coulee. Plum Coulee Minor Sports Association officials say they expect to see more than 70 children registered in the U11 and U13 levels. "We…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login