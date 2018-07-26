Black Bear Drops In On Roland Area Family

A young black bear found its way on to the yard of the Anderson family north east of Roland on Tuesday.

Connie Anderson said she and her husband were out in the garden when their farm dog alerted them to the visitor.

"(He) was barking like crazy, and he usually doesn't do that, so we followed him around to see what he was looking at in the bushes. So I was pulling some vegetables out of the garden to make some soup and I turned around and looked and there was a little black bear right between our house and our garage."

Not really knowing what to do at this point, Anderson said she and her husband knew they needed to get into the house in order to call Manitoba Sustainable Development and report the bear. Eventually the dog chased the bear into a tree, opening a window of opportunity for Anderson and her husband to make a break for the house.

"I wasn't really worried for safety because we had cats around the house and (the bear) didn't seem to be aggressive at all. (We) just wanted to maintain a safe distance, respect that he's a wild animal and treat him as such," she said.

Anderson added that she wasn't completely shocked to see the bear in her yard, noting there had been sightings around Carman earlier that morning.

After reporting the bear, Anderson said she and her husband watched it for about three hours before heading to bed. She explained the bear roamed around the yard eating apples off of a tree and even took a nap at the top of a pine tree. She noted by morning the bear had moved on.