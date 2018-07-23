Bloom Boom Turns Boyne River Green With Algae

There appears to be more algae blooms than what is normal along the Boyne River. The water through Carman is particularly green this summer.

While the LaSalle/Redboine Conservation District isn't directly involved in this case, manager Justin Reid isn't surprised by the added blooms.

"Even Stephenfield towards the end of the summer once you get into that point when there's not a lot of fresh water coming in, there's always algae on the lake. So I'm not surprised that there's algae blooms forming on the river when we're in a bit of a stretch when there's no fresh water coming in," he said.

Reed suspects a good rain will help resolve the situation. He explained the added water will get tributaries along the Boyne River flowing once again and flush out some of the algae.