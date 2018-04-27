BLSD Hears Concerns Regarding Bus Transportation

A local transportation official is helping to calm recent fears from some parents and guardians about sending their kids on the bus following the tragedy in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

With spring comes increased field trips and sports outings, which brings added bus traffic to Manitoba highways.



"We've heard some (worries) as well. There's been some concerns going around and questions coming from parents and guardians," said Todd Nichols, Transportation Manager for Border Land School Division. "That's totally understandable following what happened."

The transportation department at BLSD coordinates about 600 field trips and 34 regular bus routes each year, logging nearly 1.4 million kilometres annually. It also employs about 20 spare bus drivers and 34 regular drivers.

Nichols explained intense bus driver training plays a big role in the Division's priority to keep students safe.



All drivers employed by BLSD are required to complete 18 hours of classroom learning and 8 hours of on-the-road training, as set out by the Public Schools Act. Once they've followed through on those steps, Nichols said the drivers then have to go through a process with Manitoba Public Insurance.

"They have to do their Class Two written test as well as the School Bus written test. And then they have to do a road test with a school bus with Manitoba Public Insurance."

After the drivers have passed these tests, Nichols they must take 8 hours of annual in-service training in order to maintain their licenses.

"We go through all the topics. We try and work on loading and unloading, road safety and weather conditions. They all play a part in safe transportation."

He added that all BLSD buses are connected to GPS as well, which helps officials know where they are at any given time.

Meantime, Nichols said there's something other motorists can do help ensure everyone gets home safe at the end of the day.

"Be aware. We see those buses are out there every day, they're transporting that precious cargo (of) our children."

He encourages motorists to watch out for buses on town streets, highways and back roads, and to keep an eye out for flashing lights when a bus is coming to a stop or already stationary.