Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

An updated set of guiding principles have been developed for Border Land School Division. 

While the Board reviews these documents annually, trustee Patty Wiebe said it had been about 14 years since the Division's mission, vision and belief statements, along with its core values, had been revised.

"We went into this not necessarily believing that they needed to change, but believing that they needed to be reviewed," she added.

Ultimately all of the division trustees, senior administrators and department managers convened for an annual retreat where they hired a facilitator and took a day to go through the policies with a fine-toothed comb. Wiebe said the group quickly came to realize that changes needed to happen so a subcommittee was formed to get the process started.

Wiebe explained the revised statements are visually shorter than the previous set and have been modernized to "fit the Border Land of today".

"We felt (they) need to be very to the point and that they needed to make sense for everybody...so that they can read them and understand what our vision and mission for Border Land is."

She added that the modernized statements feature several main points. They are to inspire educational opportunities for students, highlight the importance of relationships and to provide opportunities for students to become engaged and responsible citizens.

Krista Curry, BLSD Superintendent, said everybody in the division had input and explained that each representative had a group of people they need to select feedback from. For example, the transportation manager gathered input from the bus drivers, the maintenance managers consulted with school custodians and the student services manager worked with the clinical services team.

"We thought it was important that yes, it's a board policy but people need to understand why decisions are being made, what the basis for those decisions is and what we believe as a school board and as a division," added Curry. "And then everybody knows going forward this is what our long term vision is for the division and when we're making short term decisions, these are the guiding principles that will guide those decisions."

Eventually, the updated policies will be stencilled on to the walls within the BLSD head office and board room in Altona.

"Sometimes we need to ground ourselves (and) go back to what our beliefs are, what our values are, what our vision/mission are. And to have them there beside you, it pulls you back and makes you realizes this is why we're here and that we need to make decisions based on these guidelines," said Wiebe.

 

 

More Local News

Cadenza Music School Offers Unique Opportunity To Young Musicians (VIDEO)

The 6th annual Cadenza Summer Music Week program returned to Winkler this week, providing students an opportunity to take their passion to the next level. The program hosted 97 students this year,…

Contest Winner Giving Winnings To Local Shelter

Morden resident Christine Bergman won $100 in the #beautifymorden photo contest. The contest encouraged residents to send in pictures of them cleaning around the city, gardens, or landscaping…

Golf Tournament Opening Conversation On Domestic Abuse

Enthusiastic golfers gathered in Miami to support Genesis House at Swing for Safety, this Friday. The golf tournament is Genesis House's staple tournament, not only as a means to raise money for the…

Grow Hope Projects Unite Rural And Urban People To Combat World Hunger

Grow Hope projects, organized by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, aim to bridge the gap between rural and urban people while also tackling the issue of world hunger. "One of the things we hear…

Baseball Booming In Plum Coulee, New Dugouts Address Safety Concerns

The sport of baseball is growing in the community of Plum Coulee. Plum Coulee Minor Sports Association officials say they expect to see more than 70 children registered in the U11 and U13 levels. "We…

Viterra Championship Begins Gives Back To The Community

The first wave of donations from the funds raised at the 2018 Viterra Championship games have been dispersed. The provincial championship was hosted in Winkler this February. A donation of $4,000 was…

RCU Contributes To Nearly Completed Rosenort Fire Hall

On Tuesday the Rosenort Credit Union (RCU) made a $35,000 dollar donation to the Rosenort Fire Hall.(Left to right) Fundraising Chair Lori Siemens-Friesen, Donator Frank Plett, RCU CEO Brad Penner.…

Winkler Seeking Public Opinion On Arena Expansion Plans

Winkler residents will have an opportunity to share their opinions on the newest plans for the Meridian Exhibition Centre arena expansion. City Council recently heard an update from the developer,…

Heat Wave Invades Pembina Valley With 35C Temperatures

Temperatures and humidity levels are expected to soar this weekend, with daytime highs reaching above 30 degrees, and humidex levels pushing 40. As of Friday morning a Heat Warning was in effect for…

Roland Community Remembers Teen, "She Was Extremely Happy"

The community of Roland is remembering a young life tragically lost July long weekend. Anne Dyck was killed in a vehicle collision July 1 near her home in the R.M of Roland. She was 17 years old. To…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login