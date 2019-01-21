Blue Monday Has Arrived

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Today is Blue Monday, and it's said to be the most depressing day of the year.

sean miller oct022018Sean MillerHowever, CMHA Central Executive Director Sean Miller stresses it's a myth, started by a travel agency, looking to encourage people to take trips. However, he says in January, it's not unusual to have the winter blahs.

"There are psychological, physiological, or environmental factors that can cause us to feel a little less than at the top of our game throughout January and February," he says, "And one of those things is reduced daylight. And when we don't have as much daylight as we do during the summer months, that does affect serotonin, which is responsible for mood regulation."

Miller stresses this time of year can bring some issues.

"We've just come out of the holiday season," he says, " Where we're around a lot of people, there's heightened emotion, it's positive -- and so, we get into January, and that social context is greatly reduced. So that gives rise to feelings of loneliness."

However, he adds if it persists more than two or three weeks, talk to someone you trust, or reach out to CMHA.

