Board Art Pops For New Exhibit

Details
Using a skateboard as a canvas has become one of the most popular art events at Winkler Arts and Culture.

Boards were donated by a local skate shop and painted by local artists shop owner Jeff Hoeppner explains.

Winkler Arts and Culture (WAC) spearheaded finding local artists for the project and WAC Director Wendy Klassen says the response to participate in this event was one of the quickest she had ever seen.

Local artist Lily de Bekker said her brother told her about the project and encouraged her to showcase her art. Hoeppner says it's exciting to see such passion for an event and hopes to continue to engage with the community with future events.

The boards created by Lily and other local artists will be displayed at Work, Skate, Life till the beginning of May, it will then be transferred and displayed at WAC.

