Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Lowe Farm

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in the community of Lowe Farm.

Manitoba Sustainable Development mandated the order due to some maintaince scheduled for Thursday afternoon on a local water line. The work was expected to cause the loss of water pressure throughout the distribution system.

As a result, water used for drinking, ice making, the preparation of food and baby formula, and brushing teeth must be boiled for one minute before used.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.