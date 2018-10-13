Border Land SD Ward 7 Candidates Talk Future Of Education

Education spending, facilities and future programming were just some of the topics discussed during the Border Land School Division Ward 7 Candidates forum Thursday night. The Altona and District Chamber of Commerce hosted event brought together the four candidates running for the three available Trustee seats.

Lyle Dunsmore is challenging incumbents Craig Smiley, Patricia Wiebe and Steven Wiebe.

Smiley, who's been on the board for more than 16 years, reflected on his passion for the school system, and student's educational opportunities.

"I care about the education our children are receiving. I care about the facilities within Border Land School Division. I also care about how our tax dollars are being spent, and where they are being spent, and making sure your money is being spent wisely," commented Smiley in his opening remarks. "Our future is very uncertain for school boards and divisions. Our current government has said it plans to do a full review of our education system. A vote for me is a vote for experience. Having experience on the Board will be more important than ever."

Challenger Lyle Dunsmore spoke about new initiatives to support an evolving student body.

"At some point in their education, students and teachers could discuss how the subjects they take help them later in the person's life, that is why do I take Math, Science and English," noted Dunsmore is his opening statement. "Most of us questioned this in our youth, but grew up to understand how it applies to life. Second point, discuss the need for inclusion of all students in school life, because we are all different, but equally important."

Incumbent Patricia Wiebe spoke about the importance of staying connected with the community, something she feels she's helped with over her four terms as a Trustee.

"This enables us to build understanding, and reflect in our decision making, what all citizens value and would like to see in their local schools," explained Wiebe in her opening remarks. "In an effort to do this, this last term, we met with all the clergy from across the Division, and we also have a Community Connections Committee that meets as needed. If elected, this is something I would like to see continued, and grow, to include meeting with our local R.M. and town councils."

Incumbent Steven Wiebe, who's served as a Trustee for five years, talked about some of the successes of the past term.

"I must say the staff at our schools are doing great work. The Board has set improvements in literacy and numerarcy among our highest priorities, and one of the highlights serving as a Trustee is seeing the reports and presentations from each one of our schools brought directly to the board table from principals and teachers where they show us how they are using assessment data to inform teaching strategies that are yielding ever positive results," noted Wiebe during his opening statement. "It is really helped the board to see how our priorities are being carried out in the field."

Border Land School Division Ward 7 voters go to the polls October 24th.