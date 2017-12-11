Border Valley Sno Goers Looks Forward To Another Season

The Border Valley Sno Goers are preparing for another snowmobiling season. Border Valley Sno Goers president Vern Wieler is one of the few remaining members who started the club in 1994.



He said the club was started by ten people who signed for a loan to buy a small bombardier groomer.



To support the club, they sell memberships and create a yearly trail map that is sponsored by local businesses.



The club covers a wide range of territory.



"Border Valley Sno-Goers is a snowmobile club that basically extends from Morden east right to the Red River, Morris, St. Jean, Letellier, Emerson and then down the U.S border until kind of straight south of Winkler," said Wieler.



Wieler noted the main objective of the club is snowmobile safety. The club works to set up markers and groom the trails for a safe snowmobiling season.



"We got a riders out here," said Wieler. "We need to have safe snowmobiling."



The trail marking code is dictated by Snoman of Manitoba, the club's governing body.



"It's probably marked almost better than some highways are marked already, as far as stops, cautions, dangers, stuff like that," Wieler said.



Wieler said that snowmobile related accidents has lessened drastically since the club was formed.



"That's what we're after," he said.



Wieler also cautions people to drive responsibly, noting it is tempting to drive faster as snowmobiles become better.



"Nowadays with the new technology snowmobiles that are out there, the ride and the handling is so phenomenal," said Wieler. "You just tend to want to go faster sometimes and that's how a guy over-rides and gets into trouble."



Wieler also encourages members to join his club, and hopes it will continue for a long time.



"I have a passion for snowmobiling and I have a passion for this club," he said. "We need to keep it going."



As riders use the trails, Wieler said he would appreciate hearing from snowmobilers if there are rough sections on the trail, or if anything else is of concern.



Wieler said they are always looking for volunteers. If you would like to volunteer or become a member, information can be found on the Sno Goers website.