Border Valley Snow Goers Kick Off Trail Grooming (VIDEO)

The president of a local snowmobile club expects the recent snowfall has created a renewed enthusiasm among sledders in the area. About 20 to 30 centimetres of the white stuff fell in the Pembina Valley in the past week.

"Conditions are actually really good. I'm a little surprised myself," said Vern Wieler, president of the Border Valley Snow Goers. "It's a really really good start."

Volunteers got to work grooming trails on Saturday. Wieler expects a complete first pass of the 320 km network to be done by this weekend thanks to an upgraded groomer the club purchased this past summer. The 2012 Case IH Maxim 125/Gilbert unit with a 10-foot drag was bought second-hand from a snowmobile club in North Central Quebec.

"Our previous machines were on the heavy side. This machine is much lighter, there is more track surface on the snow," explained Wieler. "Now we can go and don't have to rely on getting ourselves unstuck all the time as we have with the previous groomers."

Meantime, Wieler offered a word of caution as sledders gear up to hit the trails. He explained none of the signage has been posted yet because the groomer hasn't yet completed a full first run of the system, and he urges riders to use caution and ride at their own risk.

 

 

 

Posted by Border Valley Snow Goers & ATV Club on Wednesday, December 28, 2016

 

 

 

