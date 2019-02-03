Bored Pets Liable To Behavioural Problems Over Winter

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

When bored and left to their own devices, dogs can sometimes develop undesirable behaviours.

Tracy Titchkosky, a dog trainer and receptionist with Morden Vet Clinic says, dogs require plenty of mental and physical stimulation which can sometimes be lacking during the winter months.

"The most common things we see would be chewing, inappropriate chewing on furniture, even walls and drywall..., inappropriate urination can sometimes happen when they're bored. We can sometimes see what's called 'zoomies' where dogs get to a point where they have this burst of energy and tear around the house."

She notes this is disconcerting for some dog owners, especially those with young children.

Once frustration levels rise you can begin to see displacement behaviours, jumping, mouthing, and biting when the dog is unable to release that energy.

Behavioural issues aren't the only concern dogs can face, if there is a consistent weight loss during the summer and weight gain over the winter, that fluctuation can cause joint and digestive system problems.

Though heading outdoors may seem unappealing, it can do wonders for your dogs says Titchkosky.

"What a lot of people don't realize is that dogs get more mentally, physically, emotionally out of being able to sniff a bush for a 10-15 minute walk then they do out of a 20-30 minute walk."

Titchkosky is an advocate of the "sniff walk" taking your dog to the park for 15 minutes and allowing them to run around and sniff things will engage their muscles, respiratory system, and brains without having to be outside for an hour.

Just like ourselves, it's essential to bundle up our dogs, specifically in the case of short haired dogs their ears, foot pads, and the nose is susceptible to frostbite.

If the weather is too cold, a simple dollar store hula hoop can do the job of mental and physical stimulation, through various games and training activities.

"This is a perfect time to start engaging with your dog, getting them for focused on you any obedience training, just practicing sit, down, stay, come anything that can get them focused on you and not left to their own devices is super important when they don't have a lot to do in the winter."

More Local News

Encouraging Progress For Providence University College

Providence University College was shocked after their ambitious goal of raising $12.5 million by the year 2020 was met early this past December. Since this goal has been met, Providence has decided…

Bored Pets Liable To Behavioural Problems Over Winter

When bored and left to their own devices, dogs can sometimes develop undesirable behaviours. Tracy Titchkosky, a dog trainer and receptionist with Morden Vet Clinic says, dogs require plenty of…

Carman Elementary Students Start A Fall A Cappella Club

Grade 4 and 5 students from Carman Elementary School formed an a cappella club in September after being inspired by the film Pitch Perfect, and musical group Pentatonix. A cappella is a form of…

Snowfall Warning Issued For Much Of Southern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for much of Southern Manitoba, specifically for areas along the International border including Pilot Mound, Manitou, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris,…

A Foundation Of Faith To Overcome Addictions

The Mennonite Addictions Service is reporting a spike in the number of clients it sees. The Winkler based service is a partnership of three area churches and Eden Health Care Services that offers…

Furry Forecaster Predicts Early Spring, But Significant Snowfall Still To Come Sunday

If the furry forecaster is to be believed, we're in for an early Spring. Manitoba Merv ambled out of his home at Oak Hammock Marsh near Winnipeg Saturday morning around 8am, and did not see his…

Line Break Leads To Boil Water Advisory For Plum Coulee

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Plum Coulee. A line break Friday, and the following loss of water pressure to a portion of the Municipality of Rhineland water system that services the…

Winkler Splitting Tax Bill To Provide Clearer Picture Of Spending

The City of Winkler is hoping to give residents a clearer look at where their taxes are headed by separating service costs on the bill. Council made the decision at their latest meeting to put the…

Assisted Living Facility For Morris, Very Preliminary

Officials with the town of Morris have been approached by a property developer interested in building an assisted living facility. Mayor Scott Crick says the company was interested in knowing if a…

Health Minister Working To Improve Organ Donation In Rural Centres

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the province needs to do a better job of honouring people who have committed to donating organs and tissue upon death. As we reported previously,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login